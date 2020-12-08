Aperio Group LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $289,704.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,321,120.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,558 shares of company stock worth $11,136,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

