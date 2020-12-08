Aperio Group LLC Purchases 81,986 Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) by 113.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $158,000.

FINV stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

