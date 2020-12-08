Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Forestar Group by 270.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Forestar Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.80 million. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

