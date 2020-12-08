Aperio Group LLC Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

