Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 340,786 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,547,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

