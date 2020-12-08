Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

