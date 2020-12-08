Aperio Group LLC Purchases 9,355 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of MSG Networks worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $67,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

