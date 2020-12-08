Aperio Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Park National by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Park National by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

