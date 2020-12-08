Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $190,061 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

