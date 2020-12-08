Aperio Group LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

