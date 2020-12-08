California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,353 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.