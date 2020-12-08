The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of ANDE opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

