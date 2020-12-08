Aperio Group LLC Acquires 792 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $704,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 78.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

