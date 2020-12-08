Aperio Group LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

