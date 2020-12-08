Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 1,709,296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

