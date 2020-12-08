California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of NOW worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 1,324,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 154.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 157.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NOW by 235.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $656.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.