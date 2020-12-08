Aperio Group LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $5,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $886,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $789,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $707,000.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and have sold 26,329 shares valued at $595,465.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.