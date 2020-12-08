Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

