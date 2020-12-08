Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 171.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

