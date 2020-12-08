Aperio Group LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 323,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

