Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,188,872. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

