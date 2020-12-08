WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

