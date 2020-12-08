Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

