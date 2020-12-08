Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Lowered to In-Line at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

VAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.68 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.