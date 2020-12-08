California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,907 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19,008.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $484.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

