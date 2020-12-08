Aperio Group LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.