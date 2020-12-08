Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Declines By 12.2%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,635 shares of company stock worth $12,077,004 over the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

