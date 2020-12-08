California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

