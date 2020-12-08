Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,774 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,544 shares during the period.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.