Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,324,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,540,000 after purchasing an additional 587,007 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 323,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,666,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,602,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

CPA stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

