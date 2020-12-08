Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,719 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,309 shares of company stock worth $100,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

