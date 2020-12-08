1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of 1st Source worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in 1st Source by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

