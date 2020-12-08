California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,700 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Radius Health worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth $166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

