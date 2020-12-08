Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kraton worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kraton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

