California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Surmodics worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Surmodics stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

