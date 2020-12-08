SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

