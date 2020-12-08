SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $425.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

