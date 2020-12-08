The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

