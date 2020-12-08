The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

