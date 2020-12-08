Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

