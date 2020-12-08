Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

