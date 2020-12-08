Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Model N worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,392 shares of company stock worth $1,136,546. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.