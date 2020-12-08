CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,886 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,842 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 447,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

