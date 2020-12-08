Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 96.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,162 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $73,870.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $255,929.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,158 shares of company stock worth $6,895,354.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

