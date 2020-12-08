The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 937 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Heron Therapeutics worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTX opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

