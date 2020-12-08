The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $707,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Xperi worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

