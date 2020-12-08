The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $885,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

