The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,669 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

