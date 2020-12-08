SG Americas Securities LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.