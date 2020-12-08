SG Americas Securities LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

